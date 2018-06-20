BRAWL

Parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament

Parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. --
Video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

Todd McLemore with Kingsport's Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.

A video shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.

No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams - the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion - were disqualified from the tournament.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

