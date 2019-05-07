Parents located after 3-year-old boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven

Parents located after 3-year-old boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on May 7, 2019.

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Folcroft are investigating how a child ended up lost for four hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy named Noah was found wandering alone at a 7-Eleven on Delmar Road.



The boy's parents were found hours later.

Police say they are talking to the parents.

Child & Youth Services is also investigating.
