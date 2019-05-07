Parents located after 3-year-old boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven

#BREAKING : Parents of 3 year found wandering at 7-11 on Delmar rd have been located by Folcroft Police. Investigators trying to learn how child ended up lost for 4 hours & parents were unaware. CYS also investigating @6abc pic.twitter.com/08wgMJsDZN — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) May 7, 2019

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Folcroft are investigating how a child ended up lost for four hours on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say a 3-year-old boy named Noah was found wandering alone at a 7-Eleven on Delmar Road.The boy's parents were found hours later.Police say they are talking to the parents.Child & Youth Services is also investigating.