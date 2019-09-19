Parents of slain Temple student Jenna Burleigh file suit against bar where she met killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parents of a Temple University student who was beaten, stabbed and strangled by a former student are suing the bar where the two met.

The family's attorney, Robert Mongeluzzi, announced the lawsuit Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims Pub Webb in North Philadelphia over-served Burleigh and Joshua Hupperterz, giving Hupperterz at least 9 shots in just over 2 hours.

The parents of Jenna Burleigh filed the lawsuit against Pub Webb and Hupperterz.

The 31-year-old is serving a sentence of life in prison he was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

Pub Webb's lawyers have asked for the suit to be dismissed.
