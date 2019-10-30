Parents pleading for help after hit-and-run driver fatally strikes son while walking dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man walking his dog over the weekend.

Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Canals.

Action News spoke with Canals' parents who are mourning the loss of their son.

"Please have compassion and come forward, please," said Jackie Canals, Mike's mother.

Michael Canals. Photos provided to Action News by family.



Canals, who worked for the music venue, "The Met Philadelphia," was walking with his dog Rosie when they were both struck by a Pontiac minivan while crossing the street along the 700 block of West Berks Street on Saturday afternoon.

His parents said Canals was a graduate of Drexel University and loved music and Rosie, who was recently rescued. Rosie also died in the accident.

"We're going to bury Rosie with Mike," said Jackie Canals, Mike's mother. "She's going to be buried with Mike because that's what she would have wanted, she loved him so much, and she was so grateful to him."

Philadelphia police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving man walking dog.


Police did recover the van, a blue and green Pontiac Montana minivan, two miles from the scene, a short time later at 2100 East Cambria Street, but said the vehicle's owner was not the driver.



"We need help identifying the person that was in the van, driving the van, please come forward," said Michael Canals, Mike's father.

Canals' parents said there will be a tribute held for him at The Met on Friday at 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
