Action News has learned a man shot to death last week in Southwest Philadelphia was a marine, and police have no idea why he was targeted.The family immigrated here from Liberia. They say they love this country. their son loved it so much he enlisted in the marines. In fact, he planned on having his whole career be in the military, but instead, he was shot and killedBeatrice and Steven Makundu spoke with us fighting through tears.Throughout the interview, Beatrice never let go of the picture of her son 24-year-old Marine, Samuel Makundu.The couple is begging for someone to help police track down who shot and killed their boy last month.Mother of the victim, Beatrice Makundu said, "Anybody you see anything you heard anything we need you to go to the detectives. Call the detectives!"His father, Steven Makundu said, "for me to cry that tells you where I held this man in my heart. So please I beg all listeners, like his mother said, whatever you know about Sam please get to the detective and tell them."Police say Makundu was gunned down, execution style, just after 3 a.m. on April 22.It happened in the 5400 block of Paschall Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan says he was shot in the head and chest walking to his car after a night out at a local hookah lounge.He was with a woman who is cooperating with the police.Philadelphia Police Captain Ryan says that a shooter was waiting in the dark for the 24-year-old to walk out."Mr. Makundu did not bring this to his door or anything like that. It did not involve drugs or anything of that sort," he said.At this point, Ryan says they're not sure what the motive for this yet.But they believe someone planned this.And that's why they need help from the public.Today Makundu's parents told us Samuel had just finished active duty.And that he had moved home a month ago to join the reserves and go to college at Temple.His future plans, more service."I say, son, what do you do when you graduate from college? He says he's going back to the Marines. I want to be a soldier and fight," said Steven Makundu.Their home was packed today with mourning family.Together they're praying justice will come soon."He was a 24 -year-old man that served his country that he loved so much and he didn't just deserve to die on the street like that," said Beatrice Makundu.This is very much so still a mystery that has left this family heartbroken.If someone has information that leads to an arrest, there is a $20,000 reward.------