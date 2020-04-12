Parishioners spend Easter Sunday worshiping in church parking lot at Calvary Full Gospel Church

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Instead of going to church on Easter Sunday morning, many worshipers gathered around computer and television screens for unconventional services.However, some local churches found an alternative way for parishioners to attend while still practicing social distancing.Calvary Full Gospel Church, is still finding a way to celebrate despite COVID-19."I think it's just wonderful, I mean staying in a car it's nothing like going inside the house of the lord and praising him, but God's out here just like he's in there," said Gladis Cruzwollover, from Hamilton New Jersey.Easter Sunday worship took place in the parking lot of Calvary Full Gospel Church in Fairless Hills.According to the church, Congressman Fitzpatrick and Governor Wolf both cleared services to take place in the parking lot, as long as church-goers remained in their cars, and kept their distance."It's obviously a lot different than what we would look forward to, we've had to make arrangements, we've been live streaming for a number of years here but it's a good experience for us to step out and be in our parking lot," said Associate Pastor David Farina.People listened to Easter services with their windows up and their radios turned on to an fm radio station to hear the the Easter Sunday sermon, while also seeing the pastor preach through their car windshields."This is a blessing just for them to do this for us, to be here, to serve god at a distance within regulation ," said Ofei Dudu, from Fairliss Hills.