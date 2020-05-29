Community & Events

Philadelphia parking authority to enforce parking regulations again June 8

By Eric Moody
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced Friday that it will begin enforcing metered parking regulations again on June 8.



Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City on that day.

It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.

For the past 11 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
