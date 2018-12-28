PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The City of Philadelphia has released the following list of road closures and parking restrictions for the 2019 Mummer's Parade.
The parade will be held on New Year's Day. It will begin at City Hall and will move south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street.
More information about the parade route can be found at phila.gov/mummers.
Road Closures & Parking Restrictions
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Parking is prohibited from 6:00 PM on December 27, 2018, through 7:00 AM on January 2, 2019, on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to South Penn Square.
Friday, December 28, 2018
Two east travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from JFK Blvd. to Market Street from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM for equipment load-in. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this time frame if necessary.
Parking is prohibited from 2:00 AM on December 28, 2018, to 7:00 AM on January 2, 2019, on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Market and Market to Ranstead Street.
Saturday, December 29, 2018, and Sunday, December 30, 2018
Two east travel lanes on 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to S. Penn Square will be closed for television compound setup starting at 10:00 AM on December 29, 2018. Closure to remain in place until 12:00 PM on January 2.
From 6:00 AM-4:00 PM, 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.
Starting at 4:00 PM, Market Street will partially re-open east of 15th Street and 15th Street will partially re-open south of JFK Boulevard until 3:00 AM on January 1st.
Parking is prohibited from 4:00 AM on December 31, 2018 through 8:00 PM on January 1, 2019, on West Market Street from 15th Street to 20th Street & JFK Blvd from 15th Street to 21st Street.
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
From 3:00 AM until the event conclusion, Market Street from 15th to 16th Street, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 21st Street will be closed.
From 7:00 M until the event conclusion, Broad Street from S. Penn Square (parade route) and Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street (dispersal area) will be closed.
Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.
Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2019
Temporary No Parking Zones on January 1, 2019 from 2:00 AM-7:00 PM (Both sides of street unless noted):
-JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
-JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street
-Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square
-South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street
-North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)
-15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd
-16th Street from Chestnut to Race
-17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow
-18th Street from Race to Ludlow
-19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut
-Cherry Street from 15th to 17th
-Arch Street from 15th to 17th
-Washington Ave from 12th to 18th
-Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth
-Parking is prohibited from 4:00 AM to 8:00 PM on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Blvd.
-Parking is prohibited from 4:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Chestnut Street, from 16th to 18th Streets.
-Parking is prohibited from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.
Public Transportation
Due to event-related street closures, event-goers are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street Subway and Market-Frankford Line to access the area.
Bus detours, alerts, and general information can be found on SEPTA's website, www.septa.org.
Public Safety Information
Do not leave bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.
The public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.
All locations referenced above and the surrounding area is designated as a "No-Drone Zone." Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones of any kind are not permitted.
------
