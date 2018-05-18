PARKLAND
I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot.— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) May 18, 2018
My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018
At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018
Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.
Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.
Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors.
To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action— Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018
We are fighting for you.— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.— Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018
School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2018
Absolutely horrific.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018
Thinking of our neighbors in Santa Fe from @ToyotaCenter— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 18, 2018
Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018
Chris Paul starts his press conference with thoughts on the Santa Fe High School shooting.Says the playoffs are minor to what is going on in the world, and says we need to do something about all these shootings. pic.twitter.com/SWCrKTDe3S— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 18, 2018