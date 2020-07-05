Part of 676 in Philadelphia temporarily shut down as protesters march on highway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of 676 in Center City Philadelphia was temporarily shut down Sunday afternoon after protesters gathered near City Hall spilled out onto the highway.

Officials closed the Vine Street Expressway between I-76 and I-95 as people gathered to protest racism and police brutality.

The group was demanding the resignation of Mayor Jim Kenney after saying it did not accept "the city's late, insincere apologies for the brutal attacks on peaceful protesters."

It was on I-676 where weeks ago Philadelphia police officers tear-gassed several individuals, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The highway was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Officials said to expect residual delays in the area.
