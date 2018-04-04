Part of building crashes down on Pa. teacher's car

A teacher in western Pennsylvania says he is feeling touched by an angel.A huge chunk of a building fell 14 floors onto the roof of his car.Part of a building came crashing down in an alley in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.Justin Christopher says on a normal day, he would be sitting in his car, but he had extended his office hours to meet with his students."My first reaction was God bless, because I very easily could have been in the car. Usually my students do not ask for staying longer for office hours, they normally leave. And this time they just happened to ask for office hours. I know God had a big, big, big hand in this, so my first reaction was thank you, God," Christopher said.Authorities don't know what caused part of the building to fall.------