NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --An effort is underway to contain a three-alarm building fire in Northeast Philadelphia.
The fire is happening the 2000 block of Bennett Road, near the southbound outer lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard.
Because of that proximity, the Roosevelt Boulevard is closed in both directions in the area of Comly and Bennett.
The building that is burning reportedly houses a business.
No injuries have been reported.
There was no immediate word as to what sparked the fire.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps