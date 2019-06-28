Partial house collapse causes bricks to fall on car in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action Cam video shows what's left of a home in South Philadelphia after the second floor came crashing down Friday afternoon.The bricks came falling down, smashing and burying a car parked below."I was in the house watching TV and they told me that the wall fell in on the car. It's a good thing I was in the house," said Rudolph Ballard of South Philadelphia.The now totaled auto was parked right outside the home that partially collapsed on the 1700 block of Montrose Street.Amazingly no one was hurt and Ballard wasn't in or near the car at the time."I have to have the insurance company take care of it or find me a lawyer that's about all," he said.He says there was no work currently being done on the home and authorities are still trying to figure out just what caused it to collapse.