Partial house collapse causes bricks to fall on car in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action Cam video shows what's left of a home in South Philadelphia after the second floor came crashing down Friday afternoon.

The bricks came falling down, smashing and burying a car parked below.

"I was in the house watching TV and they told me that the wall fell in on the car. It's a good thing I was in the house," said Rudolph Ballard of South Philadelphia.

The now totaled auto was parked right outside the home that partially collapsed on the 1700 block of Montrose Street.

Amazingly no one was hurt and Ballard wasn't in or near the car at the time.

"I have to have the insurance company take care of it or find me a lawyer that's about all," he said.

He says there was no work currently being done on the home and authorities are still trying to figure out just what caused it to collapse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphilly newscollapsehousing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Man arrested in mistaken shooting of 'Big Papi' in DR
AAA: Gas prices rising ahead of July 4th holiday
More calls for Hahnemann CEO to reverse closure decision
Show More
Transgender couple's journey to become parents through fertility help
NJ school district moves to ban 'pay-for-extra-credit' offers
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News