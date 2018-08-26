BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Parts of Reading, Pa. under boil water advisory

Parts of Reading under boil wather advisory: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., August 26, 2018

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Portions of Reading are under a boil water advisory for the next three days.

The Reading Area Water Authority said it is repairing a 36-inch water main break in the 3900 block of Pottsville Pike.

Water service has been restored, but the boil water advisory will be in effect while officials test the water, Bill Murray of RAWA said.

Murray said about 850 residents were affected.

The advisory was issued for Center City, the Northmont Area and the Northeast area of the city.

The water main break had shut down Pottsville Pike at Reading Crest Avenue for a few hours Sunday morning. The road has reopened.

Residents will receive a second notice after testing is completed.

