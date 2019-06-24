Passenger in hot air balloon hard landing: 'It could have been a lot worse'

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A passenger in a hot air balloon that made a hard landing at the bicentennial celebration of Hannibal, Missouri, this weekend is recalling the chaotic scene.

"I just felt the balloon go down," Chris Smith said. "We just hit the ground and I flopped out of the front of the basket."

She said the incident could have been much worse if the pilot had not been yelling at bystanders as he tried to land.

"Those people were not looking at the balloon," she said, "and he just started screaming, 'Get out of the way! Get out of the way! Get out of the way!' It couldn't have been a lot worse if he hadn't said anything."

Stephanie Haught, an eyewitness, said the balloon came within feet of her 6-year-old daughter.

"It was really scary having something that there's no way of stopping it coming directly in your path," she said.

Only three people were injured during the incident, including the pilot, ABC News reports. All the injuries were minor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caught on videohot air balloon crashu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family left 'stranded' after driveway washes away
At least 12 rounds fired in Mayfair shooting, man wounded
Teen among 11 people shot since Saturday in Philadelphia
Motorcyclist, passenger hurt after fleeing traffic stop
Seafood shop owner shot, wounded outside store
Investigation begins into Philadelphia refinery explosion, fire
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in Brigantine
Show More
Man visiting New York City from Alabama punched in face, dies
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019
Teen says man she met at McDonald's tried to rape, kill her
Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt
House fire, partial collapse in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News