Passengers given donuts during Delta delay in Philly

Delta system restored after groundstop. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Delta Airlines experienced a computer glitch Tuesday that grounded operations for at least an hour.

Employees in Philadelphia helped passengers pass the time with free donuts.

Gate agents brought Dunkin' Donuts onto a plane bound for Atlanta that was stuck at the gate.



Passengers who did not want to stay aboard were allowed to get off the plane and wait in the terminal.

The computer outage did not impact flights that were already airborne, but it did halt flights across the U.S. that had not yet taken off.

Many passengers reported employees were friendly and helpful throughout the ordeal.

Others expressed frustration at missing connections and becoming stranded overnight.

Delta experienced a similar outage last year that grounded all domestic flights for more than two and a half hours.
