'Passion Diamond' shoes to set you back $17M

'Passion Diamond' shoes to set you back $17M. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

There's a pair of shoes that will set you back a cool $17 million dollars.

They are called the "Passion Diamond" shoes, and are thought to be the most expensive pair of shoes in the world.

They are made of gold, leather, silk and feature 236 diamonds.

To top it off, they also have two flawless diamonds that are 15 carats each.

This one-of-a-kind stiletto is currently just for display in Dubai.

However, if you've got the money, the designer says it'll make you a pair.

