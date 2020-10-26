Delaware County pastor faces 22 counts of sexual abuse of a child

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local pastor has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a minor.Delaware County district attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the charges against 70-year-old Edward Lilly of Boothwyn on Monday.Authorities allege that Lilly, a pastor at the Christian Church of Chester, met the victim at a supermarket in 2017 when she was 16 years old.Over the course of the next year, investigators say Lilly groomed the victim for a sexual relationship, which then began when she was 17.According to the criminal complaint, he filmed the child during sexual acts and sent and received sexual videos and photos.Police said the sexual encounters occurred in the park, hotels and a recreation vehicle that he rented.Authorities say Lilly gave the victim approximately $2,000 in cash and gifts over the course of their relationship.Those gifts are what ultimately led to the charges."The defendant, Lilly, came to believe that his giving of gifts might be seen - if the affair were known - to be paying for sex," Stollsteimer said. "So what he did was, at the advice of his counsel, he came to the Upper Chichester Police Department and made a statement giving details about the sexual encounters he'd had with the juvenile victim."Lilly was arrested at his home on Monday morning. He is now free on $100,000 bail.A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 10.