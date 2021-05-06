HEALED Gathering guests for this week include Mike Schmidt, Dr. Erika Rees-Punia, and Euse Mita, Jr.
Mike Schmidt is a former Philadelphia Phillies player, MLB Hall of Famer, and melanoma cancer survivor.
Dr. Erika Rees-Punia is the Principal Scientist for the HEALED After Cancer study that the Movement has funded.
Euse Mita Jr. will be working with Pat to discover how to live a healthier life as a cancer survivor.
We meet him, hear his story of survivorship, and he will start his wellness journey with the HEALED Community that we will have a chance to follow.
HEALED: Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt joins Pat Croce to talk about their cancer fights
