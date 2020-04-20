FYI Philly

PAWS puts in OT to meet increase foster requests during COVID-19

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Rescues around the country are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people looking to foster a pet.

At PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society), Executive Director Melissa Levy attributes the trend to the extra time people have while working from home and the undeniable comfort derived from having a furry friend in your life during a time filled with uncertainty and anxiety.

Pets, she says, not only provide unconditional love but caring for an animal give people a sense of purpose and structure during their time at home. Fostering and adoptions are available at PAWS by appointment-only, and hours have been expanded to meet the increasing demand and home as many pets as possible.

PAWS is still doing emergency clinical care at its Grays Ferry facility but owners stay outside the facility while a veterinarian inside provides care and communicates by phone. The non-profit is struggling financially under the crisis and has set up an emergency fund to continue its life-saving work.



PAWS | Operations amid COVID-19 | PAWS Emergency Fund
2900 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-298-9680
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiafyi phillyshelter mepet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
PAFA goes online for conversation and classes
Local meditator is offering virtual relaxation courses for free | FYI Philly
Break quarantine with a bike ride around the city
Three Philly restaurants serving healthcare heroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
First Philly coronavirus patients being admitted to Liacouras Center
New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says
Order for Pennsylvanians to wear masks inside businesses in effect
Pennsylvania to start curbside pickup at some liquor stores
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Show More
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Wolf reopen economy
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs amid pandemic
Michelle Obama to host weekly read along show during COVID-19 pandemic
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
More TOP STORIES News