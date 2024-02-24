Payden Sells, 34, of Spring Grove came out the front door and "began actively shooting a firearm," police say.

State police: Officers shoot, kill man in Pa. who fired at them during domestic violence call

YORK, Pennsylvania -- Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who fired at them during a domestic violence call, state police said.

Troopers from the York station were called to the Spring Garden Township home shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday to assist township police after a person with multiple firearms was reported to be trying to gain access to the residence, police said. York and West York police also responded, as did county regional police and Springettsbury Township police.

Payden Sells, 34, of Spring Grove came out the front door and "began actively shooting a firearm in the direction of law enforcement officers," who returned fire, killing him, state police said. One officer also had minor injuries, police said.

State police from Chester and Lancaster counties are investigating along with the county district attorney's office, police said. All troopers and officers who fired will be on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the district attorney's office, police said.