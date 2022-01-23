Activists come together for anti-violence event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Activists in Philadelphia are coming together in an effort to keep the city's youth from getting caught up in violence.They've organized what they're calling "peace on the court" and it comes at a time when violence in the city is at an all-time high.A 25-year-old man was shot five times and died on the 3500 block of Scott's Lane Saturday night.Minutes after that, a 16-year-old boy was shot seven times in his lower body.That happened on the 800 block of June Street, and the boy is in critical but stable condition.Organizers and those participating in the basketball event say they're dedicated to making 2022 a better year for Philadelphia.Organizers also encouraged attendees to register to vote at the event.They say civil engagement goes hand-in-hand with reducing violence.