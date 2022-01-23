gun violence

Activists come together for anti-violence event in Philadelphia

Organizers also encouraged attendees to register to vote at the event.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Activists come together for anti-violence event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Activists in Philadelphia are coming together in an effort to keep the city's youth from getting caught up in violence.

They've organized what they're calling "peace on the court" and it comes at a time when violence in the city is at an all-time high.

A 25-year-old man was shot five times and died on the 3500 block of Scott's Lane Saturday night.

Minutes after that, a 16-year-old boy was shot seven times in his lower body.

That happened on the 800 block of June Street, and the boy is in critical but stable condition.

Organizers and those participating in the basketball event say they're dedicated to making 2022 a better year for Philadelphia.

Organizers also encouraged attendees to register to vote at the event.

They say civil engagement goes hand-in-hand with reducing violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiagun violence
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Police: Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Falls section
Gov. Wolf announces $15M fund to address gun violence
Police search for clues following double shooting in SW Philly
Philly officials announce increase of violence prevention resources
TOP STORIES
Crews battle high-rise fire in Center City
5 hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole in Montco
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philly
Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in Lawndale
CDC warns about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks
AccuWeather: Feeling Better Today
Show More
Car flips over guardrail, lands in woods in Haddon Township
Police: Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Falls section
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Montco health department ties 10 hepatitis A cases back to restaurant
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News