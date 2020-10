EMBED >More News Videos Making a fun scarecrow is easier than you think!

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) -- As Halloween nears, you still have a week to check out 'scarecrow season' at Peddler's Village.The Bucks County shopping and dining destination will have them on display all around the property through Oct. 31.Guests are invited to visit in costume over Halloween weekend.2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania 18938Routes 202 and 263, Lahaska, Bucks County, PA 18931215-794-4000