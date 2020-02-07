Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Ardmore

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday night.

It happened at 5:50 p.m. along Ardmore Avenue and School Lane in the Ardmore section of the township.

Police say the driver struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The roadway remains closed off as police conduct their investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
