The victim's identity has not yet been released, but authorities said the person was not a Temple student.

The fatal crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on North Broad Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Accident investigators were out in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The fatal crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on North Broad Street, near Norris Street, on Temple University's campus.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but authorities said the person was not a Temple student or employee.

It's also not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.