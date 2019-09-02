Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run crash in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Sea Isle City, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who hit a pedestrian on Sunday and then fled the scene.

It happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the area of 78th and Landis Avenue.

Police say the injured pedestrian sustained serious bodily injury during the crash.

The name of the person who was injured has not been released.

There was no description available of the striking vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call police at 609-263-4311.
