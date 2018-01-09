Pedestrian injured in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Police are trying to determine if an injured pedestrian was struck by a bus in Center City, Philadelphia Tuesday Afternoon.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where the injured person was found lying next to a bus around 5:40 p.m.
Police say the person may have simply fell near the bus.
That person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps