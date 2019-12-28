Pedestrian struck and killed in Browns Mills, New Jersey

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Browns Mills, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lakehurst Road.

The road was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a number of police officers, medics and firefighters on the scene.

A vehicle was roped off by police tape.

There was no word on the circumstances of this crash or whether the driver would be charged.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.
