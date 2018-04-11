Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian hit and killed in Edgewater Park. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

EDGEWATER PAK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Edgewater Park, Burlington County.

Police say 25-year-old Jacob D. Williams was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of Route 130 near Mount Holly Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Williams attempted to cross on the red traffic light near Pennypacker Drive when he was struck.

The impact of the crash sent him into the center lane where he was struck by a second vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers of the striking vehicles did stop, police say.

So far, no one is facing any charges.

The southbound lanes of Route 130 reopened early Wednesday morning.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspedestrian killedpedestrian struckEdgewater Park
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News