Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

It happened shortly after midnight Saturday on the northbound lanes just south of Exit 12.

New Jersey State Police and medics were called to the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver stopped at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities.

No charges have been filed.

Police shut down Route 42 as they investigated.
