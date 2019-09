EMBED >More News Videos Pedestrian struck on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of Philadelphia on September 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a car on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Logan section Tuesday morning.It happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the boulevard just before F street.Officials said the person was seriously injured in the incident.The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital. That person's condition is not known at this time.