A pedestrian was struck by an out-of-service SEPTA train Tuesday night.It happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of 19th and Westmoreland streets.SEPTA officials said the train was heading to the yard when the incident occurred.SEPTA officials and police are on site gathering information.Power to the track has been shut down as officials investigate.There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.