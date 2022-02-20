Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware continue to investigate a crash that injured one person.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday along Christina Parkway between South College Avenue and Elkton Road in Newark.
The victim was hit by a car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said what led to the crash, or if the driver stayed at the scene.
