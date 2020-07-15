Pedestrian struck by car on Chestnut Hill Road in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Newark, Delaware Tuesday night.It happened around 10:40 p.m. along Chestnut Hill Road near Old Newark Road.Officials said the pedestrian was taken to Christiana Medical Center. There is no word on their condition.The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.A stretch of Chestnut Hill Road was shut down for a brief period while police investigated the incident.