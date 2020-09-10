Pedestrian struck on Route 30 bypass in West Whiteland Twp.: Police

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the highway in Chester County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near South Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township.

Chopper 6 was over the highway where you could see multiple vehicles involved in the accident, including a box truck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countypedestrian injuredaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stalemate continues at homeless encampment sites
Girl, 11, shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
Philly restaurants will not increase indoor capacity on Sept. 21
COVID-19 cases could rise again during flu season
'Zoom bombings,' leveling at forefront of Philly schools reopening
Show More
Local doctor sending used medical supplies to Nigeria for pediatric ICU
Woman struck by hit and run driver in Collingswood
Black-owned Bakery Thriving During Covid-19 Restrictions
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News