Pedestrian struck on Route 30 bypass in West Whiteland Twp.: Police

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the highway in Chester County Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near South Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township.
Chopper 6 was over the highway where you could see multiple vehicles involved in the accident, including a box truck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
