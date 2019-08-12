Pedestrian stuck and left for dead by hit-and-run driver in Bensalem, police say

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are on scene investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash between a car and a pedestrian that occurred early Monday morning in Bucks County.
It happened on Hulmeville Road near King Avenue in Bensalem.
Neighbors said they heard a 'thump' around 2:30 a.m., however, no one went outside at that time.
A resident who was out for a walk discovered the body around 6:30 a.m.
Police are investigating and details are still developing at this time.
