Pedestrian stuck and left for dead by hit-and-run driver in Bensalem, police say

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are on scene investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash between a car and a pedestrian that occurred early Monday morning in Bucks County.

It happened on Hulmeville Road near King Avenue in Bensalem.

Neighbors said they heard a 'thump' around 2:30 a.m., however, no one went outside at that time.

A resident who was out for a walk discovered the body around 6:30 a.m.

Police are investigating and details are still developing at this time.
