Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Warrington

WARRINGTON (WPVI) --
Warrington Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1400 block of Easton Road between Kelly Road and Bristol Road in Warrington Township.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 611.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Investigators said they are working to notify the family of the crash victim and also locate the car and driver involved.

