Man dies after being hit by vehicle in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man who was hit by a car in New Castle, Delaware on Tuesday morning has died.Investigators say Lavon Stewart, 20, of Wilmington, was trying to cross Christiana Road, near Churchman's Road, just before 7 a.m. when he was hit.The 50-year-old driver stayed at the scene.Police say Stewart was wearing dark clothing and not using the crosswalk at the time.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Cpl. J. Forester at 302-365-8485.