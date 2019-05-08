Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway, officials say

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on the eastbound Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday morning.It happened just before 2 a.m. west of Exit 33 in Winslow Township.The eastbound lanes of the highway are shut down between Exit 38 and Exit 33 while police investigate.The westbound lanes of the highway remain open, but officials said to expect delays.There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian at this time.