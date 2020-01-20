Man critical after struck by hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in West Philadelphia early Sunday.It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Creighton Street and West Girard Avenue.A 61-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with head trauma and is listed in critical condition.Police said the driver left the scene of the crash.Police have not released a description of the striking vehicle.