Man critical after struck by hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in West Philadelphia early Sunday.
It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Creighton Street and West Girard Avenue.
A 61-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with head trauma and is listed in critical condition.
Police said the driver left the scene of the crash.
Police have not released a description of the striking vehicle.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
