Pedestrian stuck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a car on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Logan section Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the boulevard just before F street.
Officials said the person was seriously injured in the incident.
The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
