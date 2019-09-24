pedestrian struck

Pedestrian stuck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a car on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Logan section Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the boulevard just before F street.

Officials said the person was seriously injured in the incident.

The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates***
