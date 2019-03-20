Crime & Safety

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

EMBED <>More Videos

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 20, 2019.

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permisson.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and sayd it has worked with music publishers and record lables to create their music licensing system.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyworkoutmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody
Beverage bandit smashes through Delco beer store, steals 2 beers
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
5-year-old who fell 4 stories to her death IDd
Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes
Several injured as school bus briefly goes airborne in collision
Show More
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Jury finds Roundup caused man's lymphoma
Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players
More TOP STORIES News