Former administrator accused of stealing $579,000 from Penn Christian Academy

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania -- A former school administrator is now charged with several felonies, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the school she helped run.

Police in East Norriton Twp. say 36-year-old Katherine Paprocka stole more than $579,000 from Penn Christian Academy.

She was a senior administrator at the school from July 2020 to December 2021.

Prosecutors say she forged signatures to gain access to school money and even obtained credit cards in the names of some employees.

Paprocka is charged with 29 felony counts and is being held without bail.