Penn State Abington campus closed due to possible threat, police say situation under control

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State Abington campus remains closed Wednesday until further notice due to a possible threat, however, Abington Township police tell Action News the situation is under control.



Penn State Abington officials continue to ask anyone on campus to shelter in place inside a building, as they say police are actively investigating.



"Classes are suspended. Please do not come to campus," PSU Abington tweeted.



Anyone on campus should report suspicious activity by calling 911.

"Please assist students and other faculty and staff in remaining calm at this time and stay inside," campus officials said.

Penn State Abington says they will provide updates as new information becomes available.
