Penn State Abington campus closed due to possible threat, police say situation under control

PSU Abington Alert: Campus will be closed until further notice while police investigate a possible threat. If you are on campus, shelter in place. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 03: If on campus, please remain inside or get inside a building. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 02: Classes are suspended. Please do not come to campus. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State Abington campus remains closed Wednesday until further notice due to a possible threat, however, Abington Township police tell Action News the situation is under control.Penn State Abington officials continue to ask anyone on campus to shelter in place inside a building, as they say police are actively investigating."Classes are suspended. Please do not come to campus," PSU Abington tweeted.Anyone on campus should report suspicious activity by calling 911."Please assist students and other faculty and staff in remaining calm at this time and stay inside," campus officials said.Penn State Abington says they will provide updates as new information becomes available.