A Penn State professor who also drives for Uber is facing kidnapping charges.
Two women told police Richard Lomotey picked them up in the rideshare early Saturday morning.
They said that he commented on their looks and then pulled over and tried to lock them in the car.
The women were able to escape and call the police.
Lomotey taught at Penn State's Beaver campus in Western Pennsylvania.
The school revoked his access.
Penn State professor faces kidnapping charges
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More