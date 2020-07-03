Penn State student dies from COVID-19 complications

In a statement, Penn State says in part, "I know our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no one among us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus."
It appears around the country, more and more college students are becoming infected. A coronavirus outbreak at the University of Washington's Seattle's campus continues to grow. More than 60 students living in fraternity houses have tested positive.
"Everyone who I live with is taking extra precautions, we're all going and getting tested this week. A lot of people who I know who are living in and around the fraternities are also taking precautions and getting tested," said student, Rene Ventura
At the University of Alabama, authorities are tracking a dangerous trend, of so-called, COVID-19 parties. It's where students who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, attend parties and hold a contest, to see who can catch the virus first, for a cash prize.
"Kids are kids and kids do stupid things and this is one of them," said City Councilman, Kip Tyner of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Here in our area, Universities are closely monitoring the pandemic and some have outlined their plans for the Fall. Among its safety measures, Temple says face coverings must be worn and it will have reminders about being socially distant on campus.
Villanova says everyone will be required to wear face coverings inside campus buildings and hand sanitizer stations will be provided in all classrooms.
Drexel University says it plans to reopen using a hybrid approach, that will provide in-person and online learning.
Penn State will have much of the same safety measures as other universities and says in-person classes this fall, will be held in a limited fashion.
Penn says, "Garcia was living off-campus in State College when he began to feel ill. He traveled home to Allentown on June 19 and was tested for COVID-19 on June 20. The University is in the process of contact tracing to reach those who may have been in close contact with Garcia while he was contagious. Individuals who believe they may have been in contact with Garcia are urged to call the University Health Services 24/7 Advice Nurse at 814-863-4463."