DNA leads to man charged with raping 4 Penn State students over several years

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- A 36-year-old man was charged Tuesday with raping four young women in State College over several years, and police said DNA was used to identify him as a suspect.

Police said genealogical tools also helped lead them to Jeffrey P. Fields of Port Matilda, who worked in State College during the time of the attacks.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, sexual assault and other offenses and jailed without bail. Court records did not indicate a defense lawyer for Fields; a message was left at a number listed for him.

The Centre Daily Times reported in 2018 that all four women were Penn State students.

The charging document accuses Fields of beating one woman until she became unconscious, leaving her battered and bruised. Another asked a nurse and officer "how someone could have done these things to her, and kept doing them, when she was pleading with him so much to stop," the affidavit said.

The first rape occurred in August 2010, followed by attacks in January and April 2011, and July 2017.
