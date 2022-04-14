college

Students at Pennsylvania's state-owned universities won't see tuition increase next year

Tuition is currently about $7,700 for in-state undergraduates.
EMBED <>More Videos

Board passes 4th year of state universities' tuition freeze

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Students at Pennsylvania's state-owned universities won't see tuition increase next year under a unanimous vote Thursday by the the system's board.

The State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors passed what will be the fourth year of flat tuition, as the struggling system hopes the Legislature will approve hundreds of millions in additional funding in the 2022-23 state budget.

"The state's decision about our budget this year is existential for the state system," Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said this week, ahead of the expected vote. "It will determine the future of higher educaiton in the state."

Greenstein has been overseeing reforms to the sprawling system that currently enrolls nearly 90,000 students.

The board six months ago sought $550 million in state funding next year, an increase of about 15%, along with $201 million in student aid and about $75 million in federal funds to help pay for system changes.

"I felt it's not really the right time to seek a tuition increase," Greenstein said.

The board could still increase tuition ahead of the coming school year if the state budget subsidy is not sufficient.

Tuition is currently about $7,700 for in-state undergraduates. Typical total costs for a new in-state undergraduates living on campus are just under $22,000. The typical graduate leaves with $39,000 in student debt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationharrisburgschoolscollegestudent loanscollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE
Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
50 years of Title IX: How the law paved the way for champions, careers
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 8 injured following series of Philly shootings today
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms This Evening, Cooler Tomorrow
NJ to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
Man arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in KOP faces new charges
Police: Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Olney
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Show More
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Hersheypark is the ultimate spring break getaway
Victim identified in deadly Somerton crash where car split in half
Rick's Road Trip: Lancaster County is full of food, fun and culture
Philly airport to reopen economy parking lot | What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News