PennDOT, NJDOT announce some vehicle restrictions due to winter storm

PennDOT

NJDOT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the tri-state area braces for yet another snowstorm, officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have announced some restrictions on the road.Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's weather event vehicle restriction plan:-Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;-PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);-PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;-Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;-The entire length of Interstate 83;-The entire length of Interstate 99; and-The entire length of Interstate 283.Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:-Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;-The entire length of Route 33;-PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.-The entire length of Interstate 78;-Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;-Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;-The entire length of Interstate 84;-The entire length of Interstate 176;-The entire length of Interstate 380; and-PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:-Tractors without trailers;-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;-Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;-Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;-Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;-School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and-Motorcycles.The commercial vehicle travel restriction in New Jersey will begin at 4 a.m., Thursday, February 18 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:-I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)-I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)-I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138-I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)-I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border-I-295, from Exit 60 (I-195) north to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)-NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:-All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)-Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks-Passenger vehicles pulling trailers-Recreational vehicles-MotorcyclesThis restriction DOES NOT apply to:-The New Jersey Turnpike-The Garden State Parkway-The Atlantic City Expressway-I-76-I-676