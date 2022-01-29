road safety

PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on roadways across Southeast Pa. following latest winter storm

PennDOT says while crews are treating roadways, their primary goal is to keep roads passable.
AccuWeather: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings continue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted its 45 mph speed limit restrictions that were in place Saturday across southeast Pennsylvania due to the latest winter storm.

Officials say Tier 3 vehicle restrictions remain in place on several interstates.

  • I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line.

  • I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;

  • I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;

  • I-276 full length;

  • I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and


  • I-676 full length.


PennDOT says while crews are treating roadways, their primary goal is to keep roads passable.

Individuals can check plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

RELATED: Watch: Time lapse videos of the snowfall at the Jersey shore and Philadelphia

