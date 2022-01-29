PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on roadways across Southeast Pa. following latest winter storm

Officials say Tier 3 vehicle restrictions remain in place on several interstates.
- I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line.
- I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;
- I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;
- I-276 full length;
- I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and
- I-676 full length.
PennDOT says while crews are treating roadways, their primary goal is to keep roads passable.
Individuals can check plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.
